Smith County asking for public’s help to identify those responsible for laying out deflation devices on I-20

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information on those responsible for laying out multiple caltrop devices on Interstate 20.

A caltrop is a device with four metal points arranged so when any three are on the ground, the fourth projects upward as a hazard to the hooves of horses or to pneumatic tires. This device is a tire deflation device and is a prohibited weapon under Texas law.

They are made of rebar and are about three inches in size. Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews are stepping up debris collection. More than 30 have been collected over the past week.

