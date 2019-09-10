Smith Co. officials searching for man who ran away after assault call

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Smith County officials are searching for a man who they say ran away after they were called to reports of an assault.

According to public information officer, Larry Christian, deputies were called to a residence in the 13800 block of Highway 155 South, shortly before 7 a.m.

When they arrived, a man, described only as a 27-year-old black male, wearing blue shorts and no shirt, took off running from deputies.

Officials say they believe they know who the man is, but are withholding his identity until positive identification can be made.

KETK will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.