Shreveport police responding to active shooter at area hospital, release name of suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KETK/KTAL) – Shreveport Police are responding to an active shooter situation at St. Mary Medical Center.

Police on the scene say 41-year-old Taniel Cole entered the hospital just after 5:30 a.m. and shot someone he knew in the leg.

Police were not able to completely evacuate the hospital and are considering the scene a possible hostage situation. However, they still are unsure where Cole is inside the building.

SWAT and hostage units are currently searching the building for him

