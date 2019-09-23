SHOTS FIRED: Man drives vehicle toward Longview officer; PD searching for 2 people

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Police are searching for two people following an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night.

According to the department, and officer was conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Sunset Motel on West Marshall Avenue around 11 p.m.

After the officer removed two people from the vehicle, a man attempted to pull away from the scene.

The officer commanded the drover to stop, but the man did not listen. Instead, the man drove the vehicle toward the officer.

At that time, the officer fired toward the vehicle. The driver then took off, and another person ran away.

Police are searching for a black Nissan Altima with the license plate number #KTV – 6990.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Terry Davis at 903-237-1199, or the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating this officer involved shooting.

The officer involved in this shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.