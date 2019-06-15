Shots fired at Henderson County residence; two injured

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday at 1:10 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at a house in the 19000 block of Red Oak.

Three men and one woman arrived at the house, with two bearing firearms.

The suspects began yelling at the occupants of the house when one man came outside with a firearm.

Shots were fired and two of the three men arriving at the house were shot.

Both men were transported to a Tyler hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing with the Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.