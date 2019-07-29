Active shooting at national Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY, California (KRON) — Police and emergency crews have responded to a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday evening.

11 people are reportedly injured, KRON4 News has made calls to the Gilroy Police Department to find out the extent of those injuries.

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.

Gavilan College is the reported safe spot for families and groups separated during the shooting.

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

KETK will update as information becomes available.