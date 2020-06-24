Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding vandalization at Nacogdoches church

NACOGODCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information regarding vandalization at the Shady Grove Baptist Church on FM 2112.

Deputies recieved reports of criminal mischief on June 1. They believe the incident happened between May 31st at 12 p.m. and June 1 at 1 p.m.

Upon further investigation, the church was damaged with graffiti on the exterior walls of the worship center and on multiple signs.

The Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is offering an award of up to $1,000 for the first information that leads to an arrest in the case.

You can submit tips online at www.nctips.com or at (936)560-4636.