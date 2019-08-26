Sexual assault trial for former Tyler coach set to start on Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The trial for a former Bishop Gorman men’s basketball assistant accused attempting to sexually assault a UT Tyler student is set to start on Monday.

Jakeal Lockett, 25, is charged with breaking into a women’s apartment and attempting to climb on top of her and kiss her without her consent. The incident occurred back on February 24 of this year.

In the arrest warrant, Lockett is accused of stealing his girlfriend’s master key and entering the victim’s apartment without her permission. Lockett’s girlfriend worked in the apartment complex as an RA.

He allegedly forced her down on the bed and tried to kiss her repeatedly while calling her by name. Eventually, the victim was able to push him off and he left.

Police say that Lockett took a receipt off a Whataburger bag that had his name on it that he brought with him. He then returned to his girlfriend’s apartment.

Lockett was the assistant men’s basketball coach for two years and the head middle school boys coach. The school released a statement at the time saying that Locket would not be allowed to have contact with students, pending the court case.

His name has been removed from their athletic page, but a school official said that this was normal because Lockett is not employed for the 2019-2020 season because assistants at the school are hired on a year-to-year basis.

Lockett was arrested on March 4 and charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to commit a sexual offense, a first-degree felony. He has been held on a $250,000 in the Smith County Jail since the arrest.

If convicted, he faces between 5-99 years in prison.