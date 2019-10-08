Samuel Little now worst serial killer in U.S. history after more than 50 murders connected to him

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, Samuel Little, who often went by the name Samuel McDowell, leaves the Ector County Courthouse after attending a pre-trial hearing in Odessa, Texas. A Texas prosecutor says investigators have linked more than 60 killings in at least 14 states to a 79-year-old inmate who may be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said Friday, June 7, 2019, that Little continues to cooperate with investigators from around the country who interrogate him in prison about cold case killings dating back to the 1970s. Little, who is serving life sentences in California, claims to have killed at least 90 women. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The FBI is now calling Samuel Little the worst serial killer in the history of the U.S. after verifying more than 50 murders he’s confessed to during a near four-decade span.

Authorities believe that Little may have killed up to nearly 100 women across the United States between 1970 and 2005, according to an NBC News report.

The 79-year-old inmate began confessing to the murders after a Texas Ranger tied a 1994 cold case to him while Little was serving a prison sentence in California. The Rangers flew out to interview him where Little confessed to 93 murders.

Even with only around 50 of the 93 murders connected to him, Little would still be the most notorious killer in American history.

Gary Ridgeway, known as the Green River Killer, was convicted of 49 murders, but confessed to nearly 70.

Ted Bundy and Wayne Gacy each murdered upwards of 30 people, however, an exact body count has been hard to nail down.