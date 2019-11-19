Report: Two jail guards charged in connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s death

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night before he took his own life are expected to face criminal charges this week for falsifying prison records. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter. The federal charges could come as soon as Tuesday and are the first in connection with Epstein’s death.. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK (KETK) – Two prison guards have been indicted in connection to the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, according to an NBC News report.

The guards, Michael Thomas and Tova Noel, have been indicted by a grand jury on six charges of falsifying prison records. The records allege that they browsed the internet and hung out in a common area, but never made any rounds on the night Epstein died back in August.

His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City Medical Examiner. He was placed on suicide watch in the weeks before his death, but was removed just days before.

Thomas and Noel are accused of not checking on Epstein for over eight hours, but signed documents that said they performed their rounds and checks on multiple occasions.

Epstein was arrested back in July on alleged sex trafficking and he pled not guilty to the charge. He was also accused of seeking child sex victims as young as 14 at his estate in New York and his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Attorney General William Barr has pledged a thorough investigation into Epstein’s death.

Federal investigators have continued to investigate Epstein’s case in search of anyone who may have been involved with him.