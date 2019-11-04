Report: Accused Santa Fe High school shooter likely to be found incompetent to stand trial

HOUSTON (KETK) – The teenager accused of murdering eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School back in May 2018 will likely be declared incompetent to stand trial, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Defense attorney Nicholas Poehl told KPRC that his client, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, will likely be declared mentally incompetent after a months-long mental health evaluation. The interview came after the judge lifted the gag order on the case.

Poehl said that a defense team expert, a prosecution expert, and an independent doctor all determined that Pagourtzis was not presently competent.

However, this does not mean that he could never stand trial. Poehl said that the goal would be to restore him to a level where he is determined to be competent.

“While there will be further information coming from the court over the next few weeks, the state is agreeing that he is presently not competent, this means he will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment with the goal of restoring him to legal competency. Once he is restored to competency, trial can proceed.” Nicholas Poehl

A formal order still needs to be issued down from the judge. Galveston county prosecutors have yet to comment to KPRC about the case.