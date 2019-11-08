Prosecutors set to continue making their case on Day 2 of the Mosley capital murder trial

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Prosecutors will look to continue establishing their case against Damian Mosley in the second day of his capital murder trial for killing Billy Stacks back in January 2017 during a gas station robbery.

Opening statements were given and then over 10 state witnesses testified to help establish the basic facts of the case.

Smith County DA Jacob Putman gave a near 30-minute opening statement, talking about how Stacks, 62, worked at the gas station for over 13 years.

He also described how cold and calculating Mosley was in committing the murder during the robbery and security footage would show nearly no remorse by Mosley after shooting Stacks in the head.

Defense is not arguing Mosley was not at the robbery… but that the gun went off during the struggle accidentally and there was no intent to kill. @KETK — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) November 7, 2019

Defense attorneys in a much briefer opening statement did not deny that Mosley was the shooter for the robbery, but argued that the gun went off accidentally after a brief struggle. They argued that this made Mosley guilty of felony murder, not capital murder.

The difference between the charges would be vastly different for sentencing purposes. If only convicted of felony murder, Mosley would face up to life in prison, not the death penalty.

If he is convicted of capital murder, under Texas law he can only be sentenced to either life without parole or the death penalty. Putman has already indicated that he intends to have Mosley executed.

Thursday’s testimony was spent establishing how the investigation began and Stacks’ condition after the shooting and just before he died.

EMS workers, as well as law enforcement officials, testified about what they saw in the immediate aftermath of the robbery.

Tyler Police Officer Josh Dardy was the first to get to the gas station and his body camera footage was shown to the jury. It showed him attempting to help Stacks, despite him being nearly unresponsive.

The neurosuregeon on duty said that the bullet severed the brain stem from Billy Stacks' brain and that his outcome was grim. @KETK — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) November 7, 2019

The attending neurosurgeon for ETMC (now UT Health) testified that the bullet fired into Stacks’ skull traveled all the way across his brain and severed his brain stem before coming to rest behind his right ear. This left his chance of recovery practically impossible.

The most emotional testimony came from an ETMC nurse, Emily Stevenson. She talked about the emotional state of Stacks’ wife while she made the decision to take her husband off life support.

Stevenson goes on to say that Stacks' wife told him "You can let go" after he was removed from life support. @KETK — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) November 7, 2019

After his breathing tube was removed, Stacks’ wife told him while holding his hand that “he could let go.”

Defense attornies rarely offered cross-examination for any of the witnesses that the prosecution put on the stand.