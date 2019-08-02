Prosecutors drop capital murder charge from 2017 Tyler apartment shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County DA’s office has dropped capital murder charges against a Tyler man accused of the Chelsea Creek Apartment shooting from 2017.

Christopher Hardy, 24, was arrested for the shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Darryl Washington Jr., 25, was killed in the shootout and Terry Demond Rogers, 22, and Nadarius Houston, 18, were injured. All three were also from Tyler.

“A major factor in this decision was a significant change in statements made by key witnesses. While I am committed to the aggressive prosecution of violent offenders, I am also committed to upholding the rule of law. I met with the investigators and command staff at the Tyler Police Department and asked them to continue their investigation in hopes of finding sufficient evidence to present to a jury so we may see that justice is done for the victim’s family.” Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman

Police at the time believed that the shooting was drug-related. Putman’s office says the Tyler Police Department will keep investigating the crime.