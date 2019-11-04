Pregnant Florida woman uses AR-15 to shoot, kill armed burglar

LITHIA, Florida (KETK) – A pregnant Florida woman armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed one of two burglars that broke into her home after one of them pistol-whipped her husband.

According to an NBC News report, the incident happened October 30 less than 30 miles south of Tampa.

“Two unknown males broke in and made demands of them. The male victim, who is the homeowner, began to get pistol-whipped and beat up,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Maj. Frank Losat told reporters on the scene.

Losat said that the gun was legally owned and the woman fired one round at one of the intruders. The woman was also eight months pregnant.

The burglars both fled the scene, but the wounded one later collapsed in a ditch and bled out. He has yet to be identified.

The woman’s husband, Jeremy King, suffered a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, as well as a concussion. Their 11-year-old daughter was at home during the break-in.

The sheriff said that the confrontation appeared to be random and that the family did not know the intruders.