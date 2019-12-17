Police: Tyler weekend shooting victim involved in robbery hours before his death

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – LaDarius Bell, the Tyler man who was found on the side of the road in Overton over the weekend with a gunshot wound, was involved in a robbery in Longview just hours before he died, according to Longview police.

In a statement, the department said that at 1:52 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a robbery in the 1400 block of East Fairmont Street. The victim said that three men stormed into his house after he opened the door for them.

The homeowner fired shots at the three men from his handgun as they were leaving and said he might have struck their car.

It is unknown at this time if the gunshot wound to Bell’s head is from the homeowner or from a separate incident after the robbery. Initial information suggested that Bell was dragged out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road.

Two people in Dallas have been arrested for their connection with Bell.

Longview police said that they would release more information as the investigation progresses.