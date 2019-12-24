Police: Texas teen confessed to killing pregnant sister, was ’embarrassed’ by her

THE COLONY, Texas (KETK/AP) – A 19-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder after he allegedly confessed to killing his pregnant sister and writing a fake suicide note.

Local police arrested Eduardo Arevalo Sunday evening after finding the body of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo in an alley near Dallas.

Arevalo allegedly killed his sister in their home on Dec. 16. During his confession, he told detectives he was embarrassed by her and believed she would not be a good mother, police spokesman Brian Lee said.

Arevalo initially drove her body outside the city where he believed it would not be found, but then went back to retrieve her corpse. Surveillance video from the alley led to his arrest.

Arevalo has not yet been arraigned and does not have an attorney, Lee said. He was being held in The Colony jail Monday.