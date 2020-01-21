Police: Suspect arrested in San Antonio club shooting that left 2 dead

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Texas authorities say the suspect responsible for killing two people injuring five others during a shooting inside a San Antonio club has been arrested.

The suspect has been identified as Kieran Christopher Williams.

Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus tells WOAI-TV that an argument led to the shooting of several patrons.

One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The medical examiner’s officer identified the men killed as Robert Martinez, 21, and Alejandro Robles, 25, police said. A 46-year-old woman and four male teens between the ages of 16 and 19 were hurt but are expected to survive their injuries, police said.