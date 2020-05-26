Police searching for missing toddlers after mom found passed out on couch

TULSA, Oklahoma (KETK/NBC) – Oklahoma police are on the hunt after two toddlers went missing after their mother was found passed out on her couch.

Investigators say 3-year-old Miracle Cook and 2-year-old Tony Cook were with their mother at a nearby convenience store.

Later, police found the mother back at their apartment complex passed out on a couch, and the children nowhere to be found.

When asked where the children were, she became verbally abusive and said she didn’t care. Police say the mother has refused to cooperate or give any information of where they might be.

She is currently jailed this morning on child endangerment charges.