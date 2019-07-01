Police searching for East Texas shooting suspect in apartment robbery

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police are searching for a third suspect allegedly involved in an apartment shooting at Sunset Apartments on Saturday.

Isaac Taylor, 19, and two other suspect who are in custody allegedly fled from an apartment after gunshots rang out.

Investigators believe the victim came to the apartment to meet someone. Then, a fight broke out leaving him shot multiple times.

The victim’s identity has not been released by authorities.

Witnesses said three people fled the apartment after the shots ran out. A warrant for Aggravated Robbery has been issued for Taylor’s arrest.

If you know where to find him, please call local police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.