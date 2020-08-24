Police: Pregnant teen’s unborn baby killed after shooting in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KETK/WCMH) – Ohio police say an unborn baby died after a pregnant teen was shot Sunday night.

According to our sister station WCMH, Columbus police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, a pregnant 15-year-old female was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, however the unbornb baby was unstable. The unborn was was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the teen and a man were walking down a street when shots were fired at both of them from a passing car. The man was not injured in the shooting.