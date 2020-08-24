Police: Pregnant teen’s unborn baby killed after shooting in Ohio

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KETK/WCMH) – Ohio police say an unborn baby died after a pregnant teen was shot Sunday night.

According to our sister station WCMH, Columbus police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, a pregnant 15-year-old female was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, however the unbornb baby was unstable. The unborn was was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the teen and a man were walking down a street when shots were fired at both of them from a passing car. The man was not injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar