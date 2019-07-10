Police officer fired for taking $500 from dead man’s wallet

ATLANTA (KETK) – An Atlanta police officer has been fired after body camera footage showed her taking $500 from a dead man’s wallet.

Keisha Richbourg is seen in the footage taking the money form shooting victim Jamel Harris’ wallet back on June 19.

Harris was found lying in the street with two bullets in the head after police responded to a shots fired call.

A witness reported seeing the money when she checked his wallet for identification, according to an AP report. She told Harris’ wife about the money.

The investigation began after police had told Harris’ wife they had no record of money in his wallet.

Richbourg was fired for not properly account for the money per departmental policy.