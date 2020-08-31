Police: Longview resident fires at suspected burglars

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are investigating a Sunday night home invasion, according to a release from the department.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Tammy Lynn Drive just before 9 p.m.

Officers said that shots had been fired and when they arrived, it was discovered to be a home invasion. The release stated that one of the residents shot at the suspects.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.