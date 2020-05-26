Manhunt underway in Mineola after man opens fire on officer

UPDATE (5:30 a.m.) – According to multiple Facebook posts, a shooting occurred at the Mineola Pizza Hut late Monday evening. A police officer was shot at but did not sustain any injuries, sources say. Multiple units, including K9 and Juma, have been deployed to search for the unnamed man.

The shooter has been identified by police, but his name has not been released. Officials say they believe he has left the area, and law enforcement will continue their search. The man is to be considered armed and dangerous.

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Officers out of Mineola issued a manhunt for the surrounding area early Tuesday morning. The suspect is a white man wearing a gray hoodie and camo shorts. He was last seen in an area north of Johnson street, near the Pizza Hut.

It is unclear at this time what the man is wanted for. Officers are warning people in the surrounding area to keep their homes and cars locked as the search continues, and to alert the police if you notice anything suspicious.