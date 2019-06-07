Police: Infant dies after being beaten while in mom’s arms

Milwaukee police say a man is in custody in the death of a 2-month-old baby.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the infant was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Children’s Hospital following an incident that occurred earlier in the day on the city’s north side. The medical examiner says it’s a homicide case.

Police say a child abuse call was received around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the man struck the baby, causing serious and life-threatening injuries.

The baby was reportedly being held in his mother’s arms when the suspect started hitting the mom and baby. Later that night, Jaquirion Dancer died from his injuries.

“You know, this is her little boy who was born not long ago, a preemie who was fighting and doing well and for her this is a huge tragedy,” said the Rev. Dan Quakkelaar, who is helping the boy’s mother.

Police would not say if the suspect was the baby’s father.

Police say they don’t have a motive and are still investigating.