Police identify man involved in fatal home invasion

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A home invasion turned fatal Tuesday morning after the homeowner shot the man.

The Grand Saline Department is investigating the fatal shooting that took place in the 1100 block of W. Frank Street. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday when a man reportedly entered someone’s home and the homeowner shot him.

EMS crews arrived and were unable to resuscitate him. The victim has been identified as Nathan Shields, 35.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Grand Saline Police Department at (903)962-3145.