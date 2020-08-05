Police: Frankston woman arrested after shooting boyfriend during argument

Editor’s Note: Sheriff Hillhouse released a statement correcting Schultz’s age to 29 years old. The original statement incorrectly said that Schultz was 19.

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is waking up behind bars after allegedly shooting her boyfriend Tuesday night.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that 29-year-old Tiffany Schultz began arguing at a home in the 7700 block Shady Brook Drive, located in the Brierwood Bay subdivision.

As he was tampering with a vehicle at the residence, Schultz went into the home and apparently retrieved a revolver. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse

When Schultz returned, the man was holding the car battery and she fired. The argument then continued and Schultz allegedly fired again, striking the man.

His name was not released, but he is expected to recover after being taken to a hospital.

Schultz is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is facing life in prison, if convicted.