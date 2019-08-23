Police dispute claim of ‘Ain’t no law when you’re drinking Claw’

KENOSHA, Wisc. — A Wisconsin police department took to Facebook earlier this week to share an important message with its followers.

“Recently we have heard the saying going around ‘Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws.’ We are here to remind you that even when you’re drinking White Claws, laws still do apply! Remember to drink responsibly and never drink and drive!” KENOSHA PD

The phrase “Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws” reportedly originated on Youtube, by comedian Trevor Wallace. In the video, he jokingly drank the hard seltzer drink and yelled out the now-famous phrase.

The Kenosha Police Department said it hopes Claw drinkers will spread the word.