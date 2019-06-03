Police: Children left alone in home filled with garbage, insect infestation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, TX (KETK) - A 19-year-old woman told officers she left three young children alone in an insect-infested Nashville home filled with garbage because she needed to run to the store, a Metro police report states.

Doria Jackson was booked Sunday morning into the Metro jail on three counts of child neglect.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded Saturday night to a residence on Dyne Court, off Brick Church Pike, where neighbors reported three children running around outside without shoes.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the children, ages one, six and seven, were located and told them Jackson left them alone.

Police entered the home and said it was filled with garbage and there were insects crawling all over the floors and walls.

Officers were reportedly at the residence for approximately one hour before Jackson was dropped off by her boyfriend.

Jackson told police she was responsible for watching the children but left them alone so she could go to the store, the arrest affidavit states.

No lights were on in the home and the children had no way to contact an adult, investigators said.

Police said they were unsure if the home had running water or food.