Police charge Lufkin man with murder for Sunday night shooting, still on the loose

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police have issued a murder warrant for a Lufkin man in connection with a deadly Sunday night shooting, according to Officer Jessica Pebsworth.

Kevin Lopez, 27, is accused of killing 32-year-old Angel Sanchez, also from Lufkin. Pebsworth said the shooting started inside Sanchez’s vehicle, but that the investigation is still ongoing.

Sanchez collapsed on the street after he was shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

After the shooting, Lopez and one other man fled from the scene. Pebsworth said the third man did not participate in the shooting and is not considered a suspect.

Lopez is still at large and is believed to have ties to Beaumont and could be headed there.

He is described as 5’5, around 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and has tattoo “sleeves” on both arms.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.