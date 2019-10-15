Pedophile who abused nearly 200 children found stabbed to death in prison

This undated photo issued by the National Crime Agency shows Richard Huckle. British man, Richard Huckle, serving 22 life sentences for abusing up to 200 Malaysian children has been killed in prison. Huckle was found dead Sunday Oct. 13, 2019 at Full Sutton prison in the northern county of Yorkshire. (NCA via AP)

YORKSHIRE, England (KETK/WNCN) – A man described by many as Great Britain’s worst pedophile was found stabbed to death in his jail cell, according to the UK’s Ministry of Justice.

Richard Huckle, 33, had claimed to have molested nearly 200 Malaysian children. He was found unresponsive on Sunday afternoon.

He was serving 22 life sentences for the crims. Huckle’s victims ranged in age from six months to 12 years old.

The photographer took pictures and videos of himself raping children that he groomed from schools and orphanages, and shared the images with other pedophiles on the dark web.

In his blog, Huck would award himself “Pedopoints” on a type of scoreboard which the judge called “a truly evil comment”