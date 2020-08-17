Parents of North Carolina boy murdered in front yard demand the death penalty for accused killer

WILSON, North Carolina (KETK/Newsource) – A North Carolina family is grieving the loss of their five-year-old boy and over the weekend held a vigil for him.

Cannon Hinnant was playing with his sisters in their father’s front yard when a neighbor allegedly walked up and shot him at point-blank range.

“My baby didn’t deserve this,” said Bonny Waddell, Cannon’s mother. “He had the biggest smile, the biggest eyes.”

Those who knew him said he also had an infectious personality, and loved go-karting and his bike.

Waddell said she lost a piece of her heart August 9.

“We lost a big piece of our family. We all. He changed our lives. He touched everybody that he knew.”

25-year-old Darius Sessoms is in jail on first-degree murder charges and the parents say they want the ultimate punishment.

“I want death penalty and I’m going to seek it,” Waddell said.

“I agree with Cannon’s mother that we are going to seek the death penalty,” said Austin Hinnant, Cannon’s father.

Cannon’s family has discussed using the nearly half-million dollars that have been raised for them to remember him in the best way they know how.

“We’ve discussed a memorial park for Cannon, where kids can go and ride their bikes because he loved that so much,” said Gwen Hinnant, the boy’s grandmother.