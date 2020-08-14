Panola County elections administrator, courthouse staffer charged with theft

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Elections Administrator Cheyenne Lampley and another courthouse staffer have been charged with theft.

According to Panola County judicial records, 42-year-old Cheyenne Lampley was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Records indicate that she was booked on Thursday and posted a $3,000 bond.

Also accused was 46-year-old Belinda Curry, who is the Extension Office Secretary. She is facing the same theft charge along with forging a financial instrument.

Curry was booked on Thursday as well and released on a $6,000 bond.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.