Palestine Police arrest suspect responsible for Sunday robbery, shooting

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine Police have arrested a suspect responsible for the robbery and shooting of a Lufkin man early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, February 16 Palestine Police were called to the 800 block of W. Coronaca St. just after 1:00 a.m. for a reported suicidal suspect.

Once on scene, it was determined that the resident’s grandson had dropped off a subject identified as Marquise Wade, 21, of Palestine who retrieved her grandson’s handgun and left on foot.

The resident said she heard a gunshot from the area of W. Palestine Ave. a short time later, but officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Shortly after, Sgt. Ricki Baker observed Wade walking in the 400 block of E. Palestine Ave. When Sgt. Baker attempted to stop Wade but he began to run. After a short pursuit, Sgt. Baker caught up to him.

During a search of Wade, Sgt. Baker located a .25 caliber handgun and he was placed under arrest for evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was booked into the Anderson County Jail without incident.

After 2:00 p.m., officers observed a male sitting on the curb near the intersection of W. Oak and W. Springs St. covered in blood.

The man was identified as Larry Caddenhead, 44, of Lufkin. He said while he was walking in the 800 block of W. Palestine Ave, a black male approached him, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded everything he had.

Caddenhead told officers that the subject shot him in the face after telling the suspect he was homeless and did not have anything. He was transported to a Tyler hospital for further treatment.

After searching the crime scene in the parking lot of Trejo’s Tries at 811 W. Palestine Ave. officers located evidence including a shell casing matching the weapon found in Wade’s possession.

Officers interviewed Wade at the jail where he confessed to the crime. He has since been charged with aggravated robbery.

“This was such a senseless crime. Fortunately, it looks like the victim will recover.” PPD interim Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I want to commend the officers for their quick response and arresting this violent criminal, even before they new the extent of his crimes,” said Palestine Police.