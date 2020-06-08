Palestine man arrested for murder after attacking two men with a knife during an argument

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man is behind bars on murder charges after he attacked two men with a knife early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Ferguson Rd. after a fight was reported. When they arrived, found 47-year-old Jose Vigil-Limon and 51-year-old Jesus Vigil-Limon. They were both found with lacerations and stab wounds.

Jesus was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Todd while Jose was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment. It is unknown how the two men are related.

While Jose was being taken to the hospital, he told officers that 50-year-old Richard Quinones had attacked them and fled the area in a white car. Other witnesses told investigators that the three knew each other.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the middle of FM 2419. Quinones was taken into custody for an unrelated outstanding warrant and was later charged with murder and aggravated assault.

“Detectives are still working to determine what started this argument and the suspect’s motives. Our prayers are with the family and the victim as they go through this tough time. I want to thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and assistance in locating Quinones.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow

Jose is still in serious condition, but is expected to survive. Quinones’ bond has yet to be set.