One man shot in Lufkin; police searching for shooter

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) Lufkin police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night. Authorities say they got reports of gunfire around 10:30 P.M. near the intersection of Paul Avenue and Arena Street.

Police say they arrived on the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound. They attempted to find the shooter but weren’t able to locate anyone connected to the crime.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Further details have not been released.

If you know anything about this shooting please contact police.