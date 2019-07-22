Robbers using hammer and crowbar pry open Tyler ATM

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two suspects in an aggravated robbery Monday morning fled on foot, with officials still searching for them.

Monday morning around 5:00 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a convenience store located at 187 W. South Town Drive in Tyler for an aggravated robbery.

Two robbers entered the USA Murphy gas station with masks, a hammer, and a crowbar, according to the clerk. One suspect pulled the clerk away and put her on the floor, while the other suspect forced entry into the ATM machine.

The suspects fled on foot after stealing cash from the machine, according to the Tyler Police.

Investigators were told by the Regional Manager of the convenience store that the crime is similar to those in Lufkin and Houston.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime should call to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833 to remain anonymous.