LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County officials are looking to identify a woman who stole a package from the Fedex office in Longview. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the package contained iPhones and Airpods.

The package was purchased from a Verizon account under a Rusk County man’s identity.

Please contact Rusk County Investigator Perrault or Investigator Wright with any information you can share at (903) 657-3581, or email at sperrault@rcsotx.org.