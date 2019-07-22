Officials looking for escaped inmate last seen near Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is on the hunt for an escaped inmate who was last seen in Winnsboro. It is believed he walked off a work site.
Alvin Elliot, 25, was last seen near CR 4400 at 8:15 a.m. this morning. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 277 pounds. He was last seen wearing standard-issue prison whites, which can look like medical scrubs. Elliot was convicted out of Morris County for burglary of a home. He has been in the custody of the Johnston Unit since June 24.
He was a probationer who was assigned to Johnston as a condition of his parole.
If you have seen him, you are asked to call The Office of Inspector General Hotline at 936-437-5171 or local law enforcement.
They want to not approach Elliot.