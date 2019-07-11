Liberty City bank robbery connected to a second outside San Antonio

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County investigators believe that the Liberty City bank robbery back on June 29 is connected to a second robbery outside of San Antonio.

According to Officer Joshua Tubb, the cases are strikingly similar. The other robbery occurred in Wimberley back on June 20.

Tubb said the Sheriff’s Office is confident in the connection due to the suspects clothing, mask, and bag seen in the photo.

Wimberley Robbery (Photo: Hays County Sheriff’s Office)

Liberty City Bank Robbery (Photo: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office)

Tubb said the suspect was wearing jeans and a denim jacket with a dark-colored hoodie. He also said the suspect had a dark blue or black hat and light-colored shoes on.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to call the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.