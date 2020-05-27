OFFICIALS: 2 arrested for possession of controlled substance, could face child endangerment charges

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two after serving a search warrant and finding drug paraphernalia and an infant inside the residence of concern.

On May 15, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the Price area.

Officials turned up suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and nearly $2,000.

Jonathan Swindell was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and an outstanding Parole Violation. Dorthy Williams was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Child Protective Services was called after an infant was also located at the residence. As the investigation continues, the two suspects could receive additional charges related to child endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office.