Nine people, including former Smith County jailer, indicted on smuggling contraband charges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nine people in Tyler have been indicted for an alleged scheme that brought contraband into the Smith County Jail.

According to Smith County records, Lance Watson, a former jailer, and eight other inmates have been indicted for the alleged plot that was busted back in March.

Also charged with engaging in criminal activity are Tommy Allen, Alex Arnold, Joshua Bates, Jose Medrano-Clarke, Angel Torres-Caicedo, Cayman Marshall and Cody Wallace.

According to Sheriff Larry Smith, Officer Lance Watson was identified as the source of the contraband through an unnamed source. Upon search of inmate pods, several contraband items, including a cellphone, were found.

A search was conducted inside Watson’s lunchbox and more contraband was found inside fast-food hamburger buns.

There are but few criminal acts that I can think of that are viler than when a law enforcement or detention officer violates the trust of our citizens. Both, we and the public expect those in the law enforcement profession to be held to a higher standard. We have sworn to protect and defend. Acts such as this tarnishes the badge and erodes the public’s trust. Justice will prevail.” Sheriff Larry Smith

Watson’s first hearing is scheduled for August 3 in the 114th District Court presided by Judge Christi Kennedy. It is set for 1:30 p.m.