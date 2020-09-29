New Orleans man arrested for murder of Longview man from February

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A New Orleans man is behind bars in East Texas after being charged for the murder of a Longview man back in February.

Aaron Williams, 36, was taken into custody Monday evening around 5:45 p.m. Records indicate that Williams was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury back in July for the shooting, months before he was taken into custody.

He is charged with a shooting that left 44-year-old Joseph Pierre Brice dead back on February 29. The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Mobberly Avenue.

Police have not stated a possible motive behind the shooting or even if the two men had known each other.

Williams’ case will be held in the 188th District Court by Judge Scott Novy. His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.