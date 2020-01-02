Nearly 70 percent of Smith County arrests on New Year’s were for drunk driving

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – New Year’s Eve is always one of the most dangerous nights of the entire year to be on the road.

Officials always warn residents days in advance to stay off the roadways if it is unsafe for them to drive, yet some still choose not to heed this warning.

In Smith County on Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of those booked into the jail were on charges of driving while intoxicated.

According to online records, this was 11 of the 16 inmates charged. Two individuals were charged with their second DWI while three were charged for having their BAC level higher than 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.