Nearly 50 charged for illegally gambling in multi-county bust

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – More than 40 people were cited for illegal gambling and 8 arrested for operating illegal establishments in a multi-county bust Sunday night, according to a release from Van Zandt County Sheriff Dale Corbett.

The charges ranged from engaging in organized criminal activity, money laundering, possession of gambling devices, and operating a gambling establishment.

The identities of those charged were not released.

“An investigation of this magnitude doesn’t happen overnight. It takes persistence, diligence, and the patience to keep dedicating resources to the fine details without seeing immediate results.” Van Zandt County DA Tondra Curry

Over $70,000, four guns, and a stolen vehicle were seized in the bust. Warrants were issued for residents of Smith and Gregg Counties, as many of the participants lived outside of the Van Zandt area.

“To know that the owners and operators picked Van Zandt County to open the illegal establishments and attract people from outside the county to come here to commit their crimes is particularly offensive to our community.” Tondra Curry

The investigation will continue and investigators say more warrants are still outstanding.

Authorities say that many convenience stores in the county have the same type of electronic gambling device in their businesses. Curry warned that if they are not removed, the county would act accordingly.

The investigation spanned 13 different law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Marshal’s Service.