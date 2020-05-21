UPDATE: Shooter ‘has been neutralized’ at Corpus Christi air station, facility remains on lockdown

UPDATE (7:45 A.M.) – The shooter has “been neutralized” at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, according to the facility.

All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene.

NCIS and local law enforcement are on scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KETK) – Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is on lockdown Thursday morning due to reports of an active shooter.

The base wrote in a Facebook post that they believe the shooter is in the vicinity of the north gate.

All gates are shut down at this time and local authorities are asking that people avoid the area.

Details are scarce at this time and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.