Naked man charged in triple murder, TB Rays player’s wife and child among 3

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – An 18-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Pittsylvania County after the deaths of two women and a child.

Tampa Bay Rays minor league player Blake Biven’s wife and child were among the three killed according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Bivens, a pitcher for the Rays affiliate the Montgomery Biscuits abruptly canceled Tuesday night’s game.

Police first received a 911 call at 8 a.m. reporting that a person had been shot at 1949 Keeling Drive in Pittsylvania County. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman dead in the driveway of the home. After entering the residence, police discovered the bodies of a second woman and a child.

Mathew Bernard has been charged with three counts of first degree murder.

Pittsylvania County authorities issued an alert as they searched for 18-year-old Mathew Bernard around 10 a.m. Tuesday, warning that he was considered armed very dangerous. This prompted the lock-down of several schools in the area.

By 12:18 p.m., Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said a suspect had been taken into custody though he never named Bernard as the suspect during a press conference. He was charged late Tuesday with three counts of first-degree murder. Bernard was taken into custody less than a mile from the scene of the crime.

Photos captured by the Chatham Star-Tribune show Bernard naked and unarmed when he was captured after attacking a groundskeeper at Keeley Baptist Church.

Police attempt to subdue the suspect in a triple murder in Pittsylvania County. Photo courtesy of the Chatham Star-Tribune newspaper. (Photo used with permission.)

