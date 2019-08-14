Nacogodches PD looking for “armed & dangerous” man

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogodches Police Department is searching for a man they’ve classified as “armed and dangerous”.

According to the department, Terrance Whitaker, 23, is wanted for aggravated robbery.

No other details about the alleged crime have been released.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to CRIME STOPPERS that leads to an arrest.

All information is kept confidential, along with not having to give your name.

You may submit tips on their website, which you can click here to do.

They’ll also accept tips by phone at 936-560-4636.