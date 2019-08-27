Nacogdoches woman arrested for possession of narcotics

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday and Tuesday evening, deputies arrested three people for possession of methamphetamine and stolen property, according to the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, deputies stopped a Pontiac traveling on FM 2782 for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Calley Sledge, 26, of Nacogdoches. Sledge was out on bond from previous drug charges and was extremely nervous and evasive toward officials. This led deputies to conduct a surrounding search where officials and a K-9 gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics.

A probable cause to search the vehicle was conducted where deputies found one ounce of methamphetamine. Sledge was arrested at the scene and transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Sledge was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.