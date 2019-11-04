Nacogdoches teenager arrested for murder, other charges from Sunday shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man has been arrested on murder charges from a Sunday morning shooting that left one dead and several injured.

Victor Torres, 19, has been charged with murder and more are expected to be filed against him, according to Officer Bridges with the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Victor Torres (Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jose Rojo-Velasco. His autopsy will be performed on Monday in Tyler.

Three others were injured with one remaining in the ICU.

Bridges said that the shooting began around 9 a.m. Sunday morning in Sandyland Circle on CR 823. He said that Torres approached the men as they were working on a barn.

The investigation is ongoing and Bridges said he would provide updates as more information becomes available.