Nacogdoches shooter arraigned on more charges, confesses to police that he was the killer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches man charged with murder for a Sunday morning shooting has confessed to police he is the killer and has been arraigned on more charges, according to Officer Jeff Bridges.

Bridges said that Victor Torres, 19, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, in addition to his first-degree murder charge. He also revealed that Torres used a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle during the shooting.

He arrived wearing all camouflage and as he fled Torres tossed the gun and the camo in an attempt to throw police off his trail. However, a witness saw him running through a wooded area.

Torres shot at five men who were working on a barn in Nacogdoches early Sunday morning. 34-year-old Jose Rojo-Velasco was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four men were able to escape with one still in the hospital.

Torres told police that he had an ongoing problem with one of the victims, but Bridges says that investigators can find no concrete evidence of underlying issues.

Bridges says that police have not ruled out mistaken identity as a motive for the attacks.

